NASA detects ancient Kuiper Belt ice via ER-2 aircraft dust
NASA just uncovered signs of a very old ice reservoir way out in the Kuiper Belt, past Neptune, by studying tiny bits of space dust collected by its ER-2 aircraft.
This discovery gives us a peek into how water and other ingredients were spread around when our solar system was first forming.
Kuiper Belt heavy oxygen isotopes found
Turns out, the Kuiper Belt's water is packed with heavy oxygen isotopes, making it pretty different from the stuff closer to the Sun.
As Kevin McKeegan, a UCLA research professor involved in the study, puts it, "This research shows that water in the early solar system was not distributed or mixed uniformly."
The research also hints that giant planets may have acted like barriers, keeping these icy materials from mixing with inner planets.