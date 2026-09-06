NASA developing system to recycle astronaut feces for Mars missions
Technology
NASA is working on a project to recycle human waste (yes, even feces) into something clean and reusable for astronauts.
The idea is to make sure waste does not pile up or cause health problems on super long missions, like going to Mars, where you cannot just send trash back home or wait for more supplies.
NASA develops closed-loop systems
This research is part of NASA's bigger goal: creating closed-loop systems that reuse as much as possible, turning waste into things like water and oxygen.
By treating trash as a resource, future spaceships could be much more independent, which is pretty crucial if we want people living on other planets someday.