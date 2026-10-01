NASA develops PHB based material for lunar and Martian tools
Technology
NASA just came up with a smart new material that lets astronauts make things like wrenches or supports using local lunar or Martian soil mixed with a biodegradable plastic (PHB).
What's cool is PHB can be made from organic waste and carbon dioxide, stuff you already have on a space mission.
This could mean fewer heavy shipments from earth, saving both money and hassle.
NASA schedules PHB tests on ISS
NASA is scheduled to put this material through tough tests on the International Space Station to see if it holds up in space.
If it works, it'll help make long-term moon or Mars living more doable by letting crews build what they need right there.
It's all part of NASA's bigger plan to use local resources and make deep-space exploration way more sustainable.