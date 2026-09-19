NASA, Boeing in talks for Starliner to undertake new missions
What's the story
NASA is reportedly in discussions with Boeing to use its Starliner vehicle for future space missions. The Wall Street Journal reported the talks, which could see Starliner undertake 10 or more new flights in the coming years. A Boeing spokesperson told Reuters that "We're committed to NASA's commercial crew efforts and look forward to launching the next Starliner mission according to NASA's mission requirements."
Ongoing partnership
Keeping Boeing as 2nd crew transportation provider
The talks between NASA and Boeing indicate the space agency's intention to keep Boeing as a second US crew transportation provider, along with SpaceX.
This is despite the challenges faced by Starliner's crewed test mission two years ago.
NASA had selected Boeing and SpaceX in 2014 to develop spacecraft for transporting astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).
Future objectives
NASA's commitment to low Earth orbit human presence
An agency spokesperson told The Wall Street Journal that "NASA is developing plans to meet our nation's objectives for a sustained presence in low Earth orbit."
The official added that details of these plans would be released soon.
This statement highlights NASA's commitment to maintaining a continuous human presence in low Earth orbit, possibly through its partnership with Boeing and SpaceX.
Mission challenges
Starliner's crewed test mission faced challenges
Boeing's Starliner encountered problems during its 2024 crewed test flight.
This prompted NASA to return the capsule empty and bring astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams back on a SpaceX Dragon after a planned 10-day mission turned into an over nine-month stay at the ISS.
These issues highlight the complexities of space missions and the importance of rigorous testing protocols.