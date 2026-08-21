NASA finds Earth microbes survive days on Moon's south pole
Turns out, some Earth microbes are tougher than we thought. NASA just found they can survive for days on the moon.
This is a big deal for the Artemis program, since scientists used to believe the lunar surface would kill off any stowaway life.
The study shows that shadowy craters at the moon's south pole actually protect these microbes with steady temperatures and UV shielding.
Aspergillus spores risk contaminating lunar ice
One type of microbe, Aspergillus spores, stood out because of their tough shells and dark color, making them especially hard to kill.
If these microbes hitch a ride with astronauts, they could contaminate precious lunar ice, something NASA really wants to keep clean for science and exploration.
To tackle this, space agencies might need stricter cleaning rules, like better suit designs and special no-go science zones, before sending people back to the moon's south pole.