NASA finds Earth's atmospheric currents grow with stronger solar storms
Technology
NASA just found that Earth's reaction to solar storms might not have a limit, contrary to what scientists believed for years.
Until now, experts thought electric currents in our atmosphere maxed out during big solar storms, no matter how wild the solar wind got.
But this new study shows those currents actually keep rising as the storms get stronger.
Goddard uses over 1,000,000 satellite measurements
NASA's team at Goddard Space Flight Center dug into more than one million measurements from satellites close to Earth (like MMS and THEMIS), instead of relying on old data from farther away.
Their findings mean we may need to rethink how we protect things like satellites, GPS, and communication networks from intense space weather, since the risks could be bigger than we realized.