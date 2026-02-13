NASA halts major science projects due to budget freeze
Technology
NASA just hit the brakes on 17 major science projects (think: the Chandra X-Ray Observatory and climate research) after a White House order to freeze new spending.
This move is surprising since Congress had already approved $24.4 billion for NASA for fiscal year 2026, pushing back against big proposed cuts.
Urgent action needed to prevent long-term damage
This pause could delay important space and climate missions, disrupt work at NASA centers, and slash research grant opportunities.
Advocates are urging Congress to step in, worried that decades of progress—and future discoveries—are suddenly at risk.