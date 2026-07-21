NASA has missions to study Europa
Technology
NASA has missions to study Europa, a moon of Jupiter that might actually hide life beneath its frozen surface.
Europa has a massive underground ocean, more water than all of Earth's oceans combined, and even though it's freezing and blasted by radiation, the ocean stays liquid thanks to Jupiter's pull.
Europa crust shifts, oxygen and chemicals
Europa isn't just an ice ball; its crust shifts and moves, hinting at geological activity.
Plus, there's a thin oxygen atmosphere and the right mix of chemicals: basically, all the ingredients for life.
Scientists believe Europa's ocean could contain the ingredients for life. A mission to study Europa could provide clues about life.