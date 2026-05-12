NASA installs Artemis 3 core stage at Kennedy Space Center
Technology
NASA just hit a big milestone for Artemis 3, its next-generation Moon rocket.
The core stage, standing as tall as a 20-story building, was installed at Kennedy Space Center, bringing the mission one step closer to launch in 2027.
Instead of heading straight to the lunar surface, this flight will focus on testing new landers in Earth orbit to get ready for future Moon landings.
NASA tests SpaceX Blue Origin landers
Artemis 3's main job now is to help astronauts practice docking and maneuvering with SpaceX's and Blue Origin's new lunar landers after some delays with those vehicles.
These tests are key for NASA's bigger goal: sending humans back to the Moon by the late 2020s and setting up long-term missions there in the years ahead.