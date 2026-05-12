NASA installs Artemis 3 core stage at Kennedy Space Center Technology May 12, 2026

NASA just hit a big milestone for Artemis 3, its next-generation Moon rocket.

The core stage, standing as tall as a 20-story building, was installed at Kennedy Space Center, bringing the mission one step closer to launch in 2027.

Instead of heading straight to the lunar surface, this flight will focus on testing new landers in Earth orbit to get ready for future Moon landings.