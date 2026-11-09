NASA invests up to $10B for Moon base by 2032
NASA just dropped some big news: they're investing up to $10 billion to build a Moon base by 2032.
Announced at Kennedy Space Center, this move is part of the new CLPS 2 program.
CLPS 2 is a 10-year framework to support lunar deliveries; specific missions such as the PROMISE rover (Blue Origin) are expected to begin activity at the lunar south pole in late 2028.
NASA allocates $1.3B for lunar projects
NASA is teaming up with eight companies (think SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Lockheed Martin) for these lunar missions.
There's also $1.3 billion set aside for launching smaller projects like CAPSTONE 2 navigation tests and the MoonFall drones.
All of this is part of NASA's phase one strategy to get key infrastructure in place and start robotic exploration by 2029, laying the groundwork for its Moon base by 2032.