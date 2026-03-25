NASA is preparing for its 1st moon landing since 1972 Technology Mar 25, 2026

NASA is gearing up for Artemis IV, part of its effort to return humans to the moon since the Apollo era.

Four astronauts will travel to lunar orbit, and two will touch down at the moon's south pole, a spot scientists are excited about because of its water ice.

NASA is also updating its rocket systems to make future missions smoother and more efficient.