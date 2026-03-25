NASA is preparing for its 1st moon landing since 1972
Technology
NASA is gearing up for Artemis IV, part of its effort to return humans to the moon since the Apollo era.
Four astronauts will travel to lunar orbit, and two will touch down at the moon's south pole, a spot scientists are excited about because of its water ice.
NASA is also updating its rocket systems to make future missions smoother and more efficient.
Artemis IV will be a historic mission
Unlike quick visits in the past, two of the Artemis IV astronauts who land will spend nearly a week on the surface, testing what it takes to live and work on the moon long term.
NASA wants regular landings every six months and is focusing on building habitats, power sources, and better mobility, setting up for a future where people might actually live beyond Earth.