NASA is speeding up Moon landings, aiming to increase launch cadence
NASA is shaking up its Artemis plans, aiming to put people back on the Moon by 2028.
After safety concerns about the upcoming Artemis 3 mission, NASA added a new test mission before a landing, and wants to increase launch cadence—hoping to speed missions and even have the opportunity for two missions in 2028, but did not commit to annual landings—kind of like bringing back the Apollo era, but with modern tech.
Artemis 3 will be a test run for lunar landings
The new plan kicks off with Artemis 2 taking astronauts around the Moon, then Artemis 3 will try out some big firsts: docking with SpaceX or Blue Origin landers and testing life support, navigation, and those high-tech space suits.
By 2028, Artemis 4 is planned as a lunar landing mission using a more standardized rocket setup.
The goal is to make space travel a routine affair
NASA leaders say these changes help keep things safer and simpler—no unnecessary rocket redesigns.
The goal? Get Americans back on the Moon and build up real lunar skills for future exploration.
It's all about making space travel routine again, this time with commercial and agency partners in the mix.