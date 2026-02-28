NASA is speeding up Moon landings, aiming to increase launch cadence Technology Feb 28, 2026

NASA is shaking up its Artemis plans, aiming to put people back on the Moon by 2028.

After safety concerns about the upcoming Artemis 3 mission, NASA added a new test mission before a landing, and wants to increase launch cadence—hoping to speed missions and even have the opportunity for two missions in 2028, but did not commit to annual landings—kind of like bringing back the Apollo era, but with modern tech.