NASA is tracking a potentially hazardous asteroid passing by Earth
Technology
Heads up, space fans, NASA is tracking asteroid 2026 FB3 as it swings by Earth on March 26, 2026.
No need to worry, though; it will pass safely at about 1.75 million miles away (that is seven times farther than the moon).
This flyby is a great reminder of why keeping tabs on big space rocks matters for science and protecting our planet.
Why do we track asteroids?
NASA uses powerful telescopes and radar to follow asteroids like this one as they zip through the inner solar system.
By studying FB3's path and behavior, scientists can learn more about these objects' properties and improve predictions of future close encounters.
It is all part of making sure we are prepared for whatever space throws our way.