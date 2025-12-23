Space missions in 2026: NASA, ISRO, SpaceX and more

The year 2026 is set to be a major milestone in space exploration, with several international agencies planning ambitious missions. NASA 's Artemis program will reach a critical point with the Artemis II mission, a crewed lunar flyby. The mission will test the Orion spacecraft's life-support and navigation systems. This will be NASA's first crewed lunar mission in decades. But, what about other missions? Let's have a look.

Indian ambitions ISRO's Gaganyaan G1 mission and strategic satellite launches The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is also gearing up for major milestones in 2026. The agency plans to launch the uncrewed Gaganyaan G1 mission by March. It will carry Vyommitra, a humanoid test robot, to validate the systems for future human spaceflight missions. Along with this, ISRO has lined up strategic satellite launches including EOS-5, EOS-10 and GISAT-1A missions.

Commercial ventures SpaceX's Mars exploration and ISS support SpaceX is also making strides toward Mars exploration next year. The company plans to launch Starship cargo missions to Mars, testing atmospheric entry and landing performance. This data will aid future crewed Mars missions. SpaceX will also support regular International Space Station operations with Crew-12 carrying four international astronauts aboard Falcon 9.

Chinese endeavors China's Chang'e 7 and Xuntian space telescope missions China is planning major scientific missions in 2026, including the Chang'e 7 lunar exploration. The mission will explore the Moon's south pole with an orbiter, lander, rover and flying probe. The main goal is to search for possible water ice deposits. China is also planning to launch the Xuntian space telescope which will work in tandem with the Tiangong space station.