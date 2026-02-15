NASA just launched 3 rockets to study auroras: Here's why

BADASS and gneiss missions

The BADASS rocket (launched Feb 9) tracked how electrons reverse direction in black auroras, reaching 360km high and collecting detailed data.

Principal investigator Marilia Samara said the mission went according to plan and that the instruments returned high-quality data NASA can use to study black auroras and electron stream reversal.

The GNEISS mission (Feb 10) used two rockets and ground receivers to map plasma structures in 3D, giving scientists a CT scan-like look at how currents move through auroras.

Dartmouth's Kristina Lynch said this approach helps reveal what's really happening inside these light shows.