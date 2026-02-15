NASA just launched 3 rockets to study auroras: Here's why
NASA sent up three rockets from Alaska this February: one under the BADASS mission to explore "black auroras"—strange patches in the sky where the usual northern lights seem to vanish—and two under the GNEISS mission to map auroral electrical currents.
These dark zones happen because of electrical currents and upward-moving electrons in Earth's magnetosphere.
BADASS and gneiss missions
The BADASS rocket (launched Feb 9) tracked how electrons reverse direction in black auroras, reaching 360km high and collecting detailed data.
Principal investigator Marilia Samara said the mission went according to plan and that the instruments returned high-quality data NASA can use to study black auroras and electron stream reversal.
The GNEISS mission (Feb 10) used two rockets and ground receivers to map plasma structures in 3D, giving scientists a CT scan-like look at how currents move through auroras.
Dartmouth's Kristina Lynch said this approach helps reveal what's really happening inside these light shows.
How to spot auroras
Keep an eye on local and space-weather forecasts—if conditions are favorable, you've got a shot at seeing auroras from a dark spot with a clear northern view.
You can even join the science by observing and reporting sightings to the Aurorasaurus Project during active displays!