NASA keeps Voyager 2's 3 instruments running another year
Technology
Voyager 2, launched way back in 1977, was running low on power, but NASA engineers just came up with a clever fix.
By shutting down non-essential systems and switching to low-power options (they call it the "Big Bang" adjustment), they've managed to keep its three science instruments running for at least another year.
Voyager 1 to get similar tweak
Voyager 2 isn't just any old spacecraft. It's traveled past Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune, snapping incredible photos along the way.
It entered interstellar space in 2018 and is now about 142 astronomical units from the Sun!
Its twin, Voyager 1 (even farther out), will get a similar power-saving tweak soon so both can keep sending us amazing data from deep space.