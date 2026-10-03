NASA launches $23 million Science Activation portfolio engaging underserved communities
NASA is rolling out a $23 million Science Activation portfolio to get more people (especially from underserved communities) involved in hands-on science.
Partnering with 24 organizations across the US the program lets participants try out astronomy, Earth science, and planetary science using tools like robotic telescopes in astronomy-related projects.
NASA projects span comets to plants
There's something for every curious mind: Sungrazer 2.0 invites you to hunt for hidden comets in NASA data; Growing Beyond Earth lets students test how plants might grow on future space missions; and Dark Skies to Deep Time connects astronomy and geology as we prep for the 2029 Apophis asteroid flyby.
Plus, programs like NASA Community College Network: From Earth to Space and Tiny Scientists, Big Universe are making sure educators and young learners can join in too: all through NASA data and digital technologies.