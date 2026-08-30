NASA launches $4.3 billion Roman telescope aboard SpaceX Falcon Heavy
NASA just sent its Roman Space Telescope into space on August 30, 2026, using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
Named after Nancy Grace Roman, NASA's first chief astronomer, this $4.3 billion telescope is heading 1 million miles from Earth to help us unlock some of the universe's biggest secrets.
Roman to find thousands of exoplanets
Roman can scan huge areas of space way faster than Hubble: its field of view is over 100 times bigger.
It's set to find thousands of exoplanets and rare cosmic events with a wide-field infrared camera that works 1,000 times quicker than Hubble's.
Roman studying dark matter and energy
Roman will dig into mysteries like dark matter, dark energy, and how fast the universe is expanding.
Working alongside the James Webb Space Telescope and the European Space Agency's Euclid spacecraft, scientists hope it will shake up what we know about the cosmos and reveal what truly shapes our universe.