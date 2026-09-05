NASA launches interworld slingshot to map Moon asteroid Phobos minerals

NASA just kicked off the Interworld Slingshot Resource Surveys, an early-stage project to map minerals on the Moon, a near-Earth asteroid, and even Mars' moon Phobos using lasers.

The tech, called Raman spectroscopy, lets scientists figure out what rocks are made of by analyzing light, and it could help NASA find useful resources on the Moon, a near-Earth asteroid, and even Mars' moon Phobos.

This is all part of bigger plans to build a lunar base in the 2030s.