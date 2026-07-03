NASA launches Link on Pegasus XL to boost Swift observatory
NASA just kicked off a rescue mission for the Neil Gehrels Swift Observatory, which was at risk of dropping out of orbit.
On Friday afternoon, NASA launched the Link spacecraft aboard a Pegasus XL rocket, released high above the Pacific Ocean by the Stargazer aircraft.
The goal? Give Swift a much-needed boost and keep its science going.
Link to dock, lift Swift's orbit
Swift has been studying cosmic events like gamma-ray bursts and black holes since 2004, but it's slowly sinking due to increased atmospheric drag from solar activity.
The new Link spacecraft will dock with Swift using robotic arms and then lift its orbit with ion propulsion, kind of like giving it a space tow.
This could add years to Swift's mission, showing off some pretty cool technology for future satellite repairs.