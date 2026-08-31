NASA launches Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope from Cape Canaveral
NASA launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope early Sunday morning (Aug. 30, 2026), sending it off from Cape Canaveral aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy.
Project manager Jackie Townsend called the liftoff "magnificent," and confirmed everything went as planned.
Impressively, the $4 billion mission wrapped up under budget and ahead of schedule.
Roman Space Telescope bound for L2
Roman is now cruising toward Lagrange Point 2, about 1 million miles from Earth.
Once it settles in after a 90-day checkup, its powerful camera will start scanning huge chunks of space, collecting more data each year than Hubble managed in decades.
Roman telescope to study cosmic expansion
This telescope is set to help scientists dig deeper into mysteries like dark matter, dark energy, and distant exoplanets.
Working alongside Hubble and James Webb, Roman could finally help solve big questions about how our universe expands, something researchers are genuinely excited about.