NASA launches Nancy Grace Roman telescope on SpaceX Falcon Heavy
NASA just launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope on August 30 using a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket.
This next-generation observatory is set to search for thousands of new exoplanets and dig into the mysteries of dark energy and dark matter.
If all goes well with its post-launch checks, Roman will officially start its science mission in early 2027.
Roman Space Telescope heading to L2
Roman is traveling about 1496686km out to Lagrange Point 2, the same stable spot as the James Webb Space Telescope, so it can get super-clear views of space without much interference.
It's packing two main instruments: a 300MP infrared camera to capture wide shots of the early universe and a Coronagraph Instrument that blocks starlight so it can spot faint planets.
The main mission will run for five years, aiming to build on NASA's legacy from Hubble and JWST.