NASA launches Nancy Grace Roman Telescope to Lagrange Point 2
NASA just launched the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope from Kennedy Space Center, marking a huge step for space science.
Originally conceived at the end of the last century, Roman is now heading almost 1 million miles away to Lagrange point 2.
Over the next five years, it'll explore exoplanets, dark matter, and how the universe is expanding.
Roman telescope 300MP infrared camera, coronagraph
Roman packs a 300MP infrared camera with a field of view at least 100 times bigger than Hubble's, so it can snap massive high-resolution panoramas.
It also features a coronagraph to cut through star glare and spot distant planets more clearly.
All its imagery will be shared publicly, fueling discoveries for everyone.
Fun fact: this launch used a Falcon Heavy rocket as SpaceX shifts focus to Starship.
Observations kick off in 2027 after calibration.