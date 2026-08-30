NASA launches Nancy Grace Roman Telescope to Lagrange Point 2

Roman packs a 300MP infrared camera with a field of view at least 100 times bigger than Hubble's, so it can snap massive high-resolution panoramas.

It also features a coronagraph to cut through star glare and spot distant planets more clearly.

All its imagery will be shared publicly, fueling discoveries for everyone.

Fun fact: this launch used a Falcon Heavy rocket as SpaceX shifts focus to Starship.

Observations kick off in 2027 after calibration.