NASA names all-male Artemis III crew, prompting diversity debate Technology Jun 10, 2026

NASA just revealed the four astronauts heading to the Moon for Artemis III: Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andrew Douglas, and Luca Parmitano, from Europe.

But people online are calling out the all-male crew for lacking female representation, especially after Christina Koch made history as the first woman to orbit the Moon on Artemis II.

Many see this as a step back for diversity in space.