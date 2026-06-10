NASA names all-male Artemis III crew, prompting diversity debate
NASA just revealed the four astronauts heading to the Moon for Artemis III: Randy Bresnik, Frank Rubio, Andrew Douglas, and Luca Parmitano, from Europe.
But people online are calling out the all-male crew for lacking female representation, especially after Christina Koch made history as the first woman to orbit the Moon on Artemis II.
Many see this as a step back for diversity in space.
NASA administrator Isaacman defends selection
NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman says the crew was picked based on mission needs and experience, Rubio holds a US record for 371 days in space, and Bresnik is a seasoned Shuttle and ISS astronaut.
The mission will use NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket to test new lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, getting ready for future human landings as part of NASA's plan to return humans to the Moon.