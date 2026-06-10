NASA names Artemis III crew to test Orion lander docking Technology Jun 10, 2026

NASA just named the four astronauts heading up Artemis III, set to launch in 2027.

Commander Randy Bresnik, pilot Luca Parmitano (from ESA), and mission specialists Frank Rubio and Andre Douglas will lead the way.

Instead of landing on the moon this time, their job is to test how NASA's Orion spacecraft connects with lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin while orbiting Earth, an important step before humans return to the moon.