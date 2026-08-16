NASA NIAC funds spherical SPARK aerobots to explore Titan caves

Led by Daniel Drew from the University of Hawaii at Manoa, the project aims to explore Titan's caves while minimizing downwash disturbance of scientifically-important hydrocarbon layering.

The research is beginning a nine-month Phase 1 grant and would need to get through an up-to-two-year Phase 2 before things look "more realistic."

While it's unclear if these Aerobots would be ready in time for the 2028 Dragonfly mission, targeted for a 2028 launch, their technology could inspire all-electric aircraft, indoor drones, and mini-flying swarms here on Earth.