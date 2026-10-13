Moonwalking astronauts might accidentally generate sparks and damage spacecraft

NASA plans to land astronauts at the Moon's south pole in 2028 during its Artemis 4 or 5 missions.

However, simulations show that "tribocharging" (the transfer of electric charge between two objects) and plasma charging (from ambient gas) could build up an electric charge on spacesuits.

This problem is worse in lunar shadows and permanently shadowed regions, areas where sunlight never reaches due to deep craters.