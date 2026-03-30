NASA offers Artemis II 189 menu options for 10-day mission

Artemis II menu suits 0 gravity

NASA's team planned the menu with astronaut health and happiness in mind: everything has to last long in space and work in zero gravity.

That means tortillas instead of bread (no crumbs floating everywhere), plus five types of hot sauce to help with taste changes astronauts get up there.

Drinks include coffee, green tea, and apple cider.

This new menu is all about making life better for astronauts as NASA looks ahead to eventual missions to Mars.