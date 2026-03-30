NASA offers Artemis II 189 menu options for 10-day mission
NASA is sending astronauts around the Moon for 10 days, and this time, they're getting a serious menu upgrade.
Instead of bland space food, the Artemis II crew can pick from 189 options like barbecued beef brisket, mango salad, and mac and cheese.
To keep things interesting, there'll also be snacks like spicy green beans, nuts, granola, and maple cream cookies.
Artemis II menu suits 0 gravity
NASA's team planned the menu with astronaut health and happiness in mind: everything has to last long in space and work in zero gravity.
That means tortillas instead of bread (no crumbs floating everywhere), plus five types of hot sauce to help with taste changes astronauts get up there.
Drinks include coffee, green tea, and apple cider.
This new menu is all about making life better for astronauts as NASA looks ahead to eventual missions to Mars.