NASA opens astronaut applications until December 3, 2026, training 2028
Dream of going to space? NASA is now taking applications for its next astronaut class, with missions aimed at the moon and maybe even Mars.
If you're a US citizen and up for the challenge, you can apply until December 3, 2026.
Training starts in 2028, as NASA gears up to build a lasting human presence beyond Earth.
NASA requires master's degree, pay $164,395
To qualify, you'll need a master's degree in a STEM field (or similar advanced training), plus three years of related experience or flight hours if you're a pilot.
Passing NASA's long-duration astronaut flight physical is also required.
The final picks will be announced by late 2027.
Selected astronaut candidates will earn $164,395 per year while preparing for these historic missions, so if space has always called your name, this could be your shot!