NASA opens JPL management contract to competition to boost efficiency
Big news from NASA: it is opening up the management contract for the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) to competition.
Caltech, which has run JPL since way back in the 1930s, will remain under its current agreement until September 30, 2028.
NASA says this is all about boosting efficiency and sharpening its focus on future space missions.
JPL changes could affect Mars exploration
JPL is famous for its Mars robots and close teamwork with Caltech, so this switch could mean some big shifts for both staff and ongoing projects.
The lab has been prepping for this since last year, and everyone is watching to see how it affects Mars exploration.
NASA merges 2 human spaceflight directorates
Alongside the contract shake-up, NASA is reorganizing its human spaceflight teams, merging two directorates into one streamlined group.
Administrator Jared Isaacman reassured people that no jobs or programs are getting cut; it is just a fresh start to help NASA reach its goals faster.