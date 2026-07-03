NASA paused science on Swift observatory for $30 million reboost

Katalyst Space LINK launch attempts scrubbed

The rescue plan features Katalyst Space's LINK robotic spacecraft, built since last September and packed with robotic arms plus solar-powered ion thrusters for precise moves.

The idea is to push Swift higher over several months so it can keep studying things like gamma-ray bursts and black holes.

While three launch attempts got scrubbed this week because of weather and rocket issues; NASA hasn't set a new date yet.

If all goes well, this mission could show how aging satellites get second chances in space.