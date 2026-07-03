NASA pauses Swift observatory rescue after Pegasus launch software glitch
NASA's attempt to save the Swift Observatory was put on hold Thursday because of a launch-day software hiccup.
The plan? Use a Pegasus rocket to capture the aging satellite and keep it from crashing.
The flight was stopped mid-operation over the Pacific, but NASA says the issue is fixed now.
While another launch was eyed for Friday, there is no new date yet.
Katalyst builds spacecraft to save Swift
Swift has been a game-changer since 2004, spotting cosmic explosions like gamma-ray bursts and helping other telescopes follow up.
But its orbit is fading fast, so NASA paused its work earlier this year hoping to buy more time.
To pull off this $30 million rescue, they have teamed up with Katalyst Space Technologies, which built a robotic spacecraft with mechanical arms designed to stabilize Swift and give it a second chance in space.