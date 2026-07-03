NASA pauses Swift observatory rescue after Pegasus launch software glitch Technology Jul 03, 2026

NASA's attempt to save the Swift Observatory was put on hold Thursday because of a launch-day software hiccup.

The plan? Use a Pegasus rocket to capture the aging satellite and keep it from crashing.

The flight was stopped mid-operation over the Pacific, but NASA says the issue is fixed now.

While another launch was eyed for Friday, there is no new date yet.