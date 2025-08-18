Next Article
NASA picks Blue Origin for 1st-ever interplanetary mission
NASA has picked Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to send its ESCAPADE mission to Mars, with liftoff set for September 29, 2025.
This will be Blue Origin's first-ever interplanetary flight—putting them ahead of SpaceX, which is still prepping its Starship.
The $80 million mission aims to explore how solar wind affects Mars's magnetosphere and atmosphere.
ESCAPADE will send 2 probes to orbit Mars
ESCAPADE will send two probes (managed by UC Berkeley's Space Sciences Laboratory) to orbit Mars and collect data on the planet's climate and radiation.
It's a big step for NASA teaming up with private companies like Blue Origin, showing how commercial spaceflight is now helping push the boundaries of deep-space research.