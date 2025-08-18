NASA picks Blue Origin for 1st-ever interplanetary mission Technology Aug 18, 2025

NASA has picked Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin to send its ESCAPADE mission to Mars, with liftoff set for September 29, 2025.

This will be Blue Origin's first-ever interplanetary flight—putting them ahead of SpaceX, which is still prepping its Starship.

The $80 million mission aims to explore how solar wind affects Mars's magnetosphere and atmosphere.