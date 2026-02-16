NASA picks Vast for 1st-ever private crewed ISS mission

Here's how the mission will work

Vast will nominate four astronauts for NASA's approval. Once picked, they'll train with NASA and SpaceX before heading up.

Vast will purchase mission services from NASA, including crew consumables, cargo delivery, storage and other in-orbit resources, and NASA will purchase the capability to return scientific samples that must remain cold during transit back to Earth.

This partnership grew out of NASA's 2026 selection effort for private missions.