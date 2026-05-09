NASA plans 2026 'Big bang' maneuver to preserve Voyagers's instruments

Voyager 2 heater shutdown testing

The plan is to shut off heaters for the thruster fuel lines and switch on three other devices that will keep the fuel lines warm, basically squeezing out every last watt.

Testing starts with Voyager 2 this year, then Voyager 1 gets its turn.

With only a few instruments still working and their hardware getting old, NASA hopes this risky move will help the Voyagers hit their big milestones: turning 50 in space by 2027, and maybe even reaching 200 times Earth's distance from the Sun by 2035.