NASA plans moon fire test under FM2 in late 2026
Technology
NASA is gearing up to set an actual fire on the moon in late 2026. It's all part of its FM2 project, which will test how flames act in lunar conditions.
The big goal? Making sure future astronauts stay safe and helping design better moon bases.
NASA will ignite 4 fuel samples
The experiment will ignite four solid fuel samples and use special tools to track things like flame shape, heat, and oxygen use.
Since the moon's gravity is much lower than earth's, fires could behave differently—or even start more easily.
As NASA puts it, "If the mission is successful, it will be the first time that the study of fire was conducted on a celestial body other than our own," and what they learn could shape how we build and survive on the moon for years to come.