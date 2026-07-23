NASA prepares Artemis III: 3 spacecraft to test new tech
Technology
NASA's Artemis III is gearing up to be its most challenging Moon mission yet.
Over two weeks, three spacecraft (Orion, SpaceX's Starship, and Blue Origin's Blue Moon) will team up to test out new tech and flight plans.
It's all about making sure everything works for an even bigger lunar landing in 2028.
Blue Moon, Orion, Starship docking tests
First, Blue Moon launches on a New Glenn rocket and hangs out in Earth orbit for system checks.
Then four astronauts ride Orion (launched by NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS) to dock with Blue Moon for some key tests.
After that, SpaceX's Starship joins the action to try out docking and maneuvers (no astronauts aboard this time).
The mission wraps up with Orion bringing everyone home safely with a splashdown in the Pacific.