NASA proposes PRAXIS to collect and study Saturn ring particles
NASA is proposing a new mission called PRAXIS that's actually going to scoop up and study real particles from Saturn's rings.
Unlike Cassini, which just watched from afar, PRAXIS will help scientists figure out what these rings are made of, how they formed, and why they change over time.
The cool part? What we learn could also explain the rings around Uranus and Neptune, and even teach us about how planets and stars first came together.
PRAXIS uses AI bio inspired robotics
PRAXIS will use an AI-powered, bio-inspired robotic system with a deployable boom to carefully collect ring particles without crashing into them.
Its onboard tools can instantly check things like size and composition while still in space.
This tech isn't just for Saturn. NASA hopes it'll make exploring other planets' rings way easier in the future (hello, Uranus Probe!).
First up: testing everything out in simulations before building the real deal.