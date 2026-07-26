NASA proposes PRAXIS to collect and study Saturn ring particles

NASA is proposing a new mission called PRAXIS that's actually going to scoop up and study real particles from Saturn's rings.

Unlike Cassini, which just watched from afar, PRAXIS will help scientists figure out what these rings are made of, how they formed, and why they change over time.

The cool part? What we learn could also explain the rings around Uranus and Neptune, and even teach us about how planets and stars first came together.