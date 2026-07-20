NASA readies Artemis III 2027 to test Orion and landers

NASA is gearing up for Artemis III in 2027, and it is a pretty big deal.

Four astronauts will ride the Orion spacecraft, then link up in orbit with two lunar landers: SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon.

This mission is not just about flying; it is all about testing how the lander will work with Orion, laying the groundwork for sending humans back to the Moon with Artemis IV in 2028.