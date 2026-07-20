NASA readies Artemis III 2027 to test Orion and landers
NASA is gearing up for Artemis III in 2027, and it is a pretty big deal.
Four astronauts will ride the Orion spacecraft, then link up in orbit with two lunar landers: SpaceX's Starship and Blue Origin's Blue Moon.
This mission is not just about flying; it is all about testing how the lander will work with Orion, laying the groundwork for sending humans back to the Moon with Artemis IV in 2028.
Artemis III launches from 2 pads
Artemis III will launch from pads at both Kennedy Space Center in Florida and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.
First, Blue Moon docks with Orion to check out environmental systems and teamwork between spacecraft. After that, Starship gets its turn to test maneuvering and communication.
Both the Blue Moon and Starship landers have to pass NASA's tough certification before they can actually carry people to the lunar surface.
Artemis III marks Moon return step
This mission marks a huge step toward returning humans to the Moon after more than 50 years.
It also shows how NASA is teaming up with private companies to make space travel sustainable (and maybe even routine).