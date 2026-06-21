NASA readies Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope for August launch

Roman telescope to scan 100,000 exoplanets

Roman will have a field of view at least 100 times bigger than Hubble, letting scientists scan over 100,000 exoplanets and billions of galaxies in just five years.

Its surveys will map the Milky Way's core and build a detailed 3-D map of the cosmos.

Plus, it'll help hunt for rogue planets and isolated black holes, giving scientists fresh clues about dark matter, dark energy and the expansion of the universe.