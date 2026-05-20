NASA releases Chris Williams Milky Way photo from SpaceX Dragon
NASA just dropped a jaw-dropping shot of the Milky Way, taken by astronaut Chris Williams from a SpaceX Dragon docked at the International Space Station.
With no city lights or atmosphere in the way, the galaxy looks extra bright and detailed. No wonder it racked up over 88,500 likes online.
You can see the Milky Way's glowing band cutting through the stars, with Earth outlined below and a hint of the spacecraft window framing it all.
Viewers praise photo, Roman telescope 2027
People are loving this glimpse of our galaxy: One user called it "absolutely wonderful and spectacular," while another thanked Williams and NASA for making space feel closer.
The Milky Way is packed with hundreds of billions of stars, plus gas, dust, and dark matter.
And there's more to come: NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope is launching by May 2027 to help us learn even more about these cosmic sights.