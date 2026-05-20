NASA releases Chris Williams Milky Way photo from SpaceX Dragon Technology May 20, 2026

NASA just dropped a jaw-dropping shot of the Milky Way, taken by astronaut Chris Williams from a SpaceX Dragon docked at the International Space Station.

With no city lights or atmosphere in the way, the galaxy looks extra bright and detailed. No wonder it racked up over 88,500 likes online.

You can see the Milky Way's glowing band cutting through the stars, with Earth outlined below and a hint of the spacecraft window framing it all.