NASA releases image of black hole in distant spiral galaxy
NASA just dropped a new image of a supermassive black hole feasting on gas and dust in a distant spiral galaxy, about 60 million light-years away. This cosmic giant is roughly 2 million times heavier than our sun!
The shot combines X-ray data from the Chandra X-ray Observatory (showing the wild energy around the black hole) and infrared views from the James Webb Space Telescope, revealing all the swirling chaos nearby.
Telescopes probe black hole galaxy evolution
By teaming up these telescopes, scientists are getting closer to solving whether black holes shape their galaxies or if it's the other way around.
NASA hopes this fresh look will help explain how some black holes get so massive, even in smaller galaxies.
It's all part of a bigger mission to understand how both galaxies and their hungry black holes grow and change over time.