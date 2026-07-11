NASA releases new Hubble image of merging clusters CL0016+1609

RELICS survey found 300 lensed galaxies

Hubble can't actually see dark matter, but its cameras catch how dark matter bends light and messes with regular galaxies, a trick called gravitational lensing.

This cluster was also part of the RELICS survey, where the survey identified around 300 distant galaxies warped by these cosmic collisions.

All this helps scientists get closer to understanding what makes up much of our universe, even if we can't see it directly.