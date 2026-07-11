NASA releases new Hubble image of merging clusters CL0016+1609
Technology
NASA just released a jaw-dropping Hubble photo showing two massive galaxy clusters, CL0016+1609 (also called MACS J0018.5+1626), in the middle of merging.
This spot is one of the brightest X-ray sources out there and has been a hot target for scientists trying to figure out how dark matter shapes our universe.
RELICS survey found 300 lensed galaxies
Hubble can't actually see dark matter, but its cameras catch how dark matter bends light and messes with regular galaxies, a trick called gravitational lensing.
This cluster was also part of the RELICS survey, where the survey identified around 300 distant galaxies warped by these cosmic collisions.
All this helps scientists get closer to understanding what makes up much of our universe, even if we can't see it directly.