NASA reveals Artemis III crew led by Randy Bresnik

Artemis III launching 2027 for docking

Launching in 2027, Artemis III will run a two-week operation in low Earth orbit.

The main goal is to dock NASA's Orion spacecraft with lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, testing technology needed for future Moon landings.

If all goes well, NASA aims to follow up with Artemis IV in 2028, which could finally put humans back on the Moon after more than 50 years.