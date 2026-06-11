NASA reveals Artemis III crew led by Randy Bresnik
Technology
NASA has revealed the lineup for its Artemis III mission, and it is pretty exciting.
Commander Randy Bresnik leads the team, joined by Luca Parmitano (the first European Space Agency astronaut on an Artemis flight), Frank Rubio (who holds the US record for longest single spaceflight), and Andre Douglas, a systems expert heading to space for the first time.
Artemis III launching 2027 for docking
Launching in 2027, Artemis III will run a two-week operation in low Earth orbit.
The main goal is to dock NASA's Orion spacecraft with lunar landers from SpaceX and Blue Origin, testing technology needed for future Moon landings.
If all goes well, NASA aims to follow up with Artemis IV in 2028, which could finally put humans back on the Moon after more than 50 years.