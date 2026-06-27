NASA reveals Terzan 5 fossil from Milky Way formation

Terzan 5 12.5 billion years old

Terzan 5 is about 12.5 billion years old, making it one of the oldest star systems in our galaxy.

Unlike most clusters, it kept making new stars for billions of years; some are as "young" as 2.5 billion years old.

This discovery hints there could be more hidden relics like this in the Milky Way's core, giving us fresh clues about how galaxies get started.