NASA rover finds 4B year old river delta on Mars

NASA 's Perseverance rover has discovered the remains of an ancient river delta buried deep beneath the surface of Mars . The discovery, made using ground-penetrating radar, is one of the oldest pieces of evidence showing how water once flowed on the Red Planet. The findings were based on data collected by the rover's RIMFAX instrument.

Exploration details Dating back to 3.7-4.2 billion years ago The six-wheeled rover traveled 6.12km inside Jezero Crater, an area in the Martian northern hemisphere that was once thought to be a water-rich environment with an ancient lake basin. Perseverance uncovered geological features as deep as 115 feet (35m) underground during its journey. The findings suggest that the now-buried delta dates back to some 3.7-4.2 billion years ago, making it one of the earliest indicators of water activity on Mars's surface.

Technological breakthrough RIMFAX instrument Perseverance's RIMFAX instrument sends radar pulses into the ground and records their reflections, creating a three-dimensional map of subsurface features. The new findings were based on RIMFAX's deepest data collected to date, from September 2023 to February 2024 over a span of 250 Martian days. This advanced technology has been instrumental in revealing the complex geological history of Mars and its potential for past life.

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Life potential Evidence of wet past The discovery of the buried river delta adds to the growing evidence of Mars's wet past, a key factor in the possibility of past life on the planet. "From the features mapped by RIMFAX, we believe that Jezero Crater hosted an ancient water-rich environment, capable of biosignature preservation that existed prior to the formation of Jezero's Western Delta," said UCLA planetary scientist Emily Cardarelli.

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