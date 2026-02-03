NASA rover finds evidence of ancient beach on Mars

Beach rocks could help scientists understand early Mars

This old Martian beach appears to have formed during a period of calmer lake conditions and is associated with a river delta, meaning Mars might have been habitable for longer than we thought.

Some of these rocks were changed in ways similar to places on Earth where microbes live today.

Now, samples are being cached on Mars for possible future return to Earth, and rocks like "Bunsen Peak" (from which a sample named "Comet Geyser," Sample 24, was taken) could help researchers hunt for signs of past life.