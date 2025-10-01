NASA rover finds evidence of ancient life on Mars
NASA's Perseverance rover has uncovered signs that Mars may have once supported tiny life forms.
In the Jezero Crater, it found organic carbon and minerals linked to biological activity—clues that Mars was more lively in the past than we thought.
Minerals found by rover indicate past biological activity
The rover spotted minerals, including mudstones and clays formed by water, pointing to an ancient lake environment.
It also detected iron-phosphate and iron-sulphide minerals, which could mean there were chemical reactions—possibly even from microbes.
Rock samples to be returned to Earth for testing
Perseverance has collected a rock sample called "Sapphire Canyon." This sample is set to return to Earth in the 2030s for detailed lab tests.
Scientists hope this will finally answer whether Mars really did host ancient life—or if it just looked promising.