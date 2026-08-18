Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon to perform 2nd spacewalk today
What's the story
Indian-origin NASA astronaut Anil Menon is gearing up for his second spacewalk in just 10 days. He will step out of the International Space Station (ISS) today to help replace a critical communications antenna on the orbiting laboratory. The 6.5 hour extravehicular activity (EVA) will begin at around 6:05pm IST. Menon, who is currently serving as a flight engineer on Expedition 75, will be joined by European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Sophie Adenot for this mission.
Objectives
What is the main goal of this mission?
The main goal of the spacewalk is to take out an old high-speed data and communications antenna and install a spare one on the station's Z1 truss segment.
This is a key structural element located above the ISS.
The antenna is vital for maintaining communication and data transfer between Earth and the space station.
Antenna exchange
Preparation for the spacewalk
During the operation, Menon and Adenot will swap antennas between the Z1 truss and an external storage platform.
They will then make a series of delicate electrical and data connections to activate the replacement hardware.
NASA said that both astronauts spent Monday inspecting safety tethers, organizing spacewalking tools, and reviewing procedures inside the station's Quest airlock in preparation for this mission.
Robotic assistance
Menon will ride Canadarm2 during EVA
One of the most challenging parts of this mission will see Menon riding the station's Canadarm2 robotic arm while working outside the orbiting complex.
Adenot, on the other hand, will remain tethered to the station as they both work in the vacuum of space.
Inside the ISS, NASA astronaut Jack Hathaway and station commander Jessica Meir will support this operation by monitoring spacewalkers and operating Canadarm2.
Astronaut's journey
Menon's growing role at NASA
Menon's upcoming EVA underscores NASA's increasing dependence on the Indian-origin astronaut, who joined the astronaut corps in 2021.
A physician, engineer, and former SpaceX flight surgeon, Menon has emerged as a key member of the station crew.
He has been instrumental in maintaining the orbital outpost while also pushing scientific research in microgravity.
This spacewalk is expected to further bolster ISS's communications capabilities for international scientific missions hundreds of kilometers above Earth.