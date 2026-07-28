NASA's AI-powered mission could sample Saturn's rings for first time
What's the story
NASA has begun planning for a futuristic concept called Mission PRAXIS, or Planetary Rings Autonomous Exploration with In-situ Sampling. The project is part of the Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program, which funds innovative ideas that could shape future space missions. If approved, it would be the first-ever mission to sample material from a planetary ring system directly.
Mission details
AI at the helm
Unlike previous missions that studied Saturn from afar, PRAXIS plans to collect small ring particles for on-board analysis.
The spacecraft will use artificial intelligence (AI) technology to navigate safely through and out of Saturn's rings.
An AI-powered robotic boom will reach out for a brief, non-destructive sample while avoiding collisions with the ring system.
Sampling strategy
The challenges of sampling
Directly sampling from Saturn's rings is no small feat. The spacecraft will have to dodge ring particles while collecting samples.
Once a target particle is selected, the craft will perform a touch-and-go sample of its surface using a long deployable boom, all while keeping its distance from the moving ring particles.
After collecting one sample, it will move on to another region or gap in the rings for further exploration.
Analytical capabilities
Analyzing the samples
Once the samples are collected, small instruments will capture free-floating particles.
The AI model on board will then help measure the size, porosity, and composition of these particles.
This advanced analytical capability is a key part of Mission PRAXIS and could provide valuable insights into the composition and evolution of Saturn's rings.
Future prospects
Future missions and potential applications
The selection of PRAXIS for NIAC Phase I funding means the team can now begin simulations and system design studies.
If it progresses to Phase II, they can start building a physical prototype.
According to its developers, the sampling system used in PRAXIS could be applied in future missions to study other ringed planets as well.